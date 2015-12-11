​Canadians Prefer Their Weed to Be Sold by the Government, Poll Says

Canadians, known for their sensibility (a.k.a. boringness) and love of weed, want the Trudeau government to legalize pot and sell it through government-run stores, a new poll says.
The Forum Poll, made available exclusively to VICE, shows 40 percent of those polled want a legalized model where a few large companies grow cannabis and then distribute through government run stores where it can be taxed.
The most popular answer for what to do with those green tax dollars is to put the money into Canada’s debt (21 percent), followed by drug addiction programs at 17 percent. Putting the money into law enforcement or government surveillance didn’t make the cut as an option.
Kind of surprisingly (to be fair, this might be a self-selecting bias), only 19 percent of Canadians say they smoked weed in the past year, although the number rises to 36 percent in the coveted 18-34 age bracket.
Continuing the stereotypes-being-proven-by-data section of this story, Green Party supporters are the most likely to have smoked up in the last year (34 percent), while Conservatives supporters are the least likely (10 percent). But 24 percent of polled Canadians said they would smoke weed if (when) it is legalized, solidifying our reputation as law-fearing people
The survey shows that Justin Trudeau’s legalization promise was a winner as a plurality of those polled say they are in favor of legalization with 22 percent saying they want it done immediately, while another 34 percent want it done before the next election. However, 23 percent of those polled said they never want bud legalized.
Trudeau reiterated his plan to be the first G7 country to legalize weed during last Friday’s Throne speech but in the meantime, cops will still be busting down doors to ruin dispensaries’ day.
The Forum Poll was conducted by Forum Research with the results based on an interactive voice response telephone survey of 1369 randomly selected Canadians aged 18 years and up. The poll was conducted between December 6 and December 8, 2015. Results based on the total sample are considered accurate +/- 3 percent, 19 times out of 20.