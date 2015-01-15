Caribou Has Made a 1,000 Song Playlist for You

When fans meet their musical idols, pretty much much the first thing they want to know is: “So, what music do you listen to?”, which is a question statistically no human person can answer without a lot of tongue biting and frowning into the distance as the literal thousands of songs enjoyed over the course of your life thus far jostle for attention in your brain.

However, Dan Snaith aka Caribou has just provided his fans with the answer to that very question. As a personal thank you for a colossal 2014, he has just shared an equally colossal playlist on YouTube containing no less than 1000 songs.

Described by Snaith as “a musical history of [his] life”, the playlist is a collection of music that has stayed with him since he was a teenager and includes pretty much everything from “Regulate” by Warren G to So Solid Crew instrumentals, not forgetting many, many contributions from Kraftwerk.

You can dig into the playlist below, although apparently the YouTube embed function trims it to only the first 200 tracks. For the full thousand banger impact, use this link, clear the next 2.77777778 days of your life it will take to get through, and heed Snaith’s instructions:

“I suggest you listen to this on shuffle as I made no attempt to sequence these tracks – I just entered them as I browsed along the shelves in my record collection. If you see dead links or duplicate songs please tweet me”

