Photos of the Beautiful People of Notting Hill Carnival

This year was the 50th anniversary of Notting Hill Carnival, which was as rowdy and packed-out and colourful as ever. There was all the usual fun stuff – people squirting chocolate sauce everywhere, the obligatory dancing police officer, posh kids dabbing a lot and being excruciatingly embarrassing – and all the usual bad stuff: not being able to physically move, lots of arrests for offensive weapon offences, and five reported stabbings.

Photographer Charlie Kwai went along to capture some of the estimated one million people who attended enjoying everything Carnival has to offer.

