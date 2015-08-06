‘Cartel Land’: Coming Full Circle

VICE spent the day with filmmaker Matthew Heineman during his first visit back to Mexico since the making of his unflinching documentary Cartel Land, which chronicles the plight of vigilante groups north and south of the border rising against gruesome drug cartels.



During his visit, we went to the premiere of the movie and spoke to some of Mexico’s key journalists about the film’s local impact and how its altered their perspective on the complexity of citizen’s taking matters into their own hands.



The film, which VICE is helping to distribute, is now in theaters across the country and you can connect with the film on Facebook and Twitter.