CATALOGUE #013: Phantogram – “Black Out Days” (Future Islands Remix)

Phantogram are an indecently attractive male-female duo from Greenwich Village. The electro duo also make some of the best underground pop music around, while also being enormously in-demand collaborators. Everyone from Big Boi to The Flaming Lips to Gorillaz have partnered up with the act, clamouring to get a taste of that dream-hop Phanto magic.

The critics say: “Straight-forward gorgeous pop” – NME

Videos by VICE

Their latest collaboration involves letting amazing Baltimore synth act, Future Islands, sprinkle some of their fairy-dust over the duo’s typically haunting “Black Out Days”. The resulting remix is a beauteous combo of FT-style ultra romance and Phanto’s brand of nervous tension, as pretty as it is predatory.

You Need To Hear This Catalogue brings you the world premiere of a new song or video every Monday.