Catalogue #020: Jim Caesar – “Breakfast on the Moon”

Jim Caesar is a nineteen year-old guy who makes beautiful compositions way beyond his years which, although sounding like the ultimate cliche, is very true.

What the critics say: “He’s wearing a really brilliant Ralph Lauren jacket in his Twitter profile picture” – Ryan Bassil, Assistant Editor, Noisey UK.

Videos by VICE

“Breakfast on the Moon” sounds like a fun meal – you imagine it would involve lots of running around, mouth gaping open, eating baked beans by way of running into them. Unfortunately, unless you’re one of the few people actually up in space, having “Breakfast on the Moon” is pretty much impossible. What is possible though – and is actually fact – is that “Breakfast on the Moon” is the name of Jim Caesar’s latest single. You can watch it above. But before you do here’s two key facts: the song is about an alien chick Jim dream about having a love affair with, and they “borrowed” the space suit from family friend Buzz Aldrin.