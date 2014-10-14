CATALOUGE #021: Fiction – “Lonely Planet”

Fiction formed in South West London in the late 2000’s by brothers Mike and Nick Barrett and friend James Howard. With the addition of David Miller on bass and Jacob Smedegaard on drums, the five-piece has evolved out of their youthful excursions into post-punk and adopted a more candid approach to songwriting over the last 18 months.

What the critics say: “Is it weird that I’m imagining humanoids and aliens on a faraway star, waving their arms in the air in unison to this song?” – There Goes The Fear

“Lonely Planet” sounds like scuba diving around the internet. With abstract lyrics about swimming pools and holding hands with aliens, the track delicately balances ideas of hyper-connectivity with human vulnerability. As they play around with alternative 80s soundscapes, Fiction’s whole aesthetic is laced with elements of vaporwave, heightened by the fact that the video is made from scenes and images captured on Google Earth. Because there’s nothing like talking heads and disembodied limbs whizzing around London Bridge to make you feel simultaneously disconnected from reality and personally invaded.

“Lonely Plane” the first taster from Fiction’s forthcoming In Real Life EP, which will be released on November 3 via Vaguely Pagan/Tip Top Recordings.

