CATALOGUE #016: Bloody Knees – Stitches EP

Bloody Knees are a four-piece that can be summed up by the refrain from the title track of their new EP, Stitches: “I’m covered in blood / but at least I’m having fun”.

Not dissimilar to gritty UK pop-punk bands like Gnarwolves and Birdskulls that have been gaining momentum over the last two years, Bloody Knees are all about surf-pop guitar hooks that crash into a very British kind of melancholy. Their music is the manifestation of spilled pints, leftover pizza and skateboarding injuries.

Videos by VICE

What the critics say: “The angriest thing to come out of the UK since the Daily Mail comments section” (DIY)

Released off the back of a summer tour with Cerebral Ballzy, Stitches is a collection of tracks that throws the melodic hooks of early Weezer together with the same overdriven bite that propelled everything Nirvana released. You can stream the EP in full above and/or get your hands on it now via Dog Knights Productions (home to Nai Harvest, Playlounge and all your other favourite UK guitar resurgence bands.)

Catch Bloody Knees on tour Honeyblood later this month:

September

16 – The Cluny 2, Newcastle

17 – Bungalows & Bears, Sheffield

18 – Brundenell Social Club, Leeds

19 – Soup Kitchen, Manchester

22 – Louisiana, Bristol

23 – Sebright Arms, London

24 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge

25 – The Scholar Bar, Leicester

26 – Hare & Hounds 2, Birmingham

27 – The Hope, Brighton

www.bloody-knees.com

www.facebook.com/bloodyknees

@BloodyKnees

Follow Noisey on Twitter.