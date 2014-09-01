Catch Up on SVDDXNLY, Our Five-Part Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Starring A$AP Rocky

This August, we’ve been rolling out our five-part documentary, SVDDXNLY, on A$AP Rocky’s rise. We’ve followed Rocky as he opened for Rihanna on tour, hung out with Drake and Macklemore on Rocky’s tour bus, watched as Rocky received wisdom from Snoop Dogg and learned a “secret handshake” from Kathy Griffin, talked to his family and friends, and gotten a look at his early days, growing up in Harlem. Ahead of the final episode, which premieres on Tuesday, spend the long weekend catching up with the first four parts of the original, full-length documentary SVDDXNLY.

A$AP Rocky: SVDDXNLY – Part 1

“SVDDXNLY” chronicles the ascension of one of raps brightest young stars, A$AP Rocky. From home videos and interviews with friends and family, to the very first seminal moments of his career caught on tape, Rocky takes viewers behind the scenes into his life as he takes A$AP from Harlem, to the world.

A$AP Rocky: SVDDXNLY – Part 2

In part two we look around A$AP’s tour bus studio, we hang out with Drake and Macklemore, and Rocky opens up about his late brother.

A$AP Rocky: SVDDXNLY – Part 3

In part three we learn about the genesis of the A$AP Mob and Rocky shows us around his house.

A$AP Rocky: SVDDXNLY – Part 4

In part four Rocky hangs out with fashion icon Jeremy Scott, learns a “secret handshake” form Kathy Griffin, and soaks up some game from Snoop Dogg himself.