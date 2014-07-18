The Brooklyn Girls of Catey Shaw’s “Brooklyn Girls”



All photos by Jason Bergman

In case you were locked in a cabin in the woods of Oregon or something this past week, you saw the music video for Catey Shaw’s “Brooklyn Girls” making the rounds of the internet on Wednesday (who can forget that hilarious zinger your friend who lives in Brooklyn tweeted about the L train?). Our own Dan Ozzi had a few words to say when the video released. And now, here we are, two days later, and Catey Shaw delivered her post-“Brooklyn Girls” performance last night at Baby’s All Right in, surprise, Brooklyn. In order to see just who comes out to see viral videos IRL, we decided to send Noisey photographer Jason Bergman to capture the madness.

Videos by VICE

Meet Catey Shaw: The Rebecca Black of Brooklyn Gentrification

Jason Bergman somehow survived the night.

Follow Jason and Noisey on Twitter.

—

Want more photos?

The Sad Boys of Yung Lean

The Scenes of 4Knots Music Festival