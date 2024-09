Catherine Opie, courtesy of Regen Projects, Los Angeles and Lehmann Maupin, New York and Hong Kong

This story appeared in the August issue of VICE magazine.



Photographer Catherine Opie is perhaps best known for her portraits of Los Angeles’s leather-dyke community. Her work, which has been widely exhibited, including in a major survey at the Guggenheim, is formally beautiful—she cites Lewis Hine, among others, as an influence—and in addition to portraiture includes studio and landscape photography. Here she captures life at a rodeo in Oregon.