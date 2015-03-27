Did Ceremony Rip Off ‘The Simpsons’ with Their New Album Cover?

Hey Ceremony, I know we didn’t all go to Gudger College here, but we are pretty big wheels down at the cracker factory. And from the looks of it, it does seem like you stole the cover for your new album, The L-Shaped Man, from Kirk Van Houten’s iconic Pictionary drawing of… of… Come on. You know it… It’s “dignity!”

Gah! Don’t you even know dignity when you see it? Do you want me to show this to the cat, and have the cat tell you what it is, Ceremony? ‘Cause the cat’s gonna get it. Don’t worry. Here’s a picture even you can figure out… It’s a door! Use it!

I know what you’re thinking. Who cares, right? Just throw it over the fence. Let Arby’s deal with it. But this is serious copyright infringement. This could be the biggest court case since that false advertising suit against the movie The Neverending Story. Although maybe it’s not as egregious as this…

Sure, your life is great now, Ceremony, sleeping in a racecar bed and whatnot. But better shape up. One day, you’re a popular band, the next day you’re thawing a hot dog in a gas station sink. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go out to the car. I feel like changing wigs.

I’ll be back… pro—probly.

Now let the master show you how it’s done, below. (By the way, first person to make a good Ceremony/”Can I Borrow a Feeling?” mashup gets it posted on Noisey. No questions asked.)