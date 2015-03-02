Ever Wondered What a Collab Between Chance The Rapper and Alec Baldwin Would Sound Like?

A video posted by Young Chicago Authors (@youngchicagoauthors) on Mar 1, 2015 at 6:09pm PST

Ever wondered if Alec Baldwin occasionally drives around the streets of New York, blasting hip-hop and rapping along with the windows down? It’s an image statistically everyone can enjoy and recent events indicate that the answer is probably yes, he absolutely does.

Baldwin performed with Chance The Rapper at last night’s Louder Than A Bomb youth poetry festival in Chicago to raise money for Young Chicago Authors (YCA) – an arts organisation that promotes youth literacy, leadership, and storytelling. You can watch a video of the live performance above, but Chance also uploaded a shorter 9-second clip of them (I guess practising?) to his Instagram (below). The pair were joined at the event by actress Alfre Woodward and Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest.

“He is for the people,” Chance wrote in the caption, “Him, Alfred Woodard and Ali from Tribe came thru the city to help raise money for YCA, the organization that built and developed myself and Malcolm London into the leaders we have become.“

It feels like the kind of coming together that could only happen post-internet, but there’s definitely something inspiring about watching Chance The Rapper beatbox while Alec Baldwin spits lines from Carl Sandburg’s poem “Chicago” over the top with the kind of warm sincerity Jack Donaghy would find completely appalling.

