Chance the Rapper Released a Version of the “Arthur” Song



Image via chancetherapper on Instagram

Chance the Rapper has been grabbing audiences’ attention all summer by performing the “Arthur” theme song at a bunch of his festival sets. People love nostalgia, and they also love feeling wonderful everyday, which makes it a hit.

Videos by VICE

This weekend, Chance is headed to the most important festival of all, at least as far as anyone from Chicago (a.k.a. a huge part of his fanbase) is concerned: Lollapalooza. He’s headlining the Perry’s stage on Sunday, and, if I had to guess, he will probably perform the “Arthur” theme song. He might even enlist a few of his friends, as he’s chosen to do here, on the Social Experiment’s studio version of the song, “Wonderful Everyday: Arthur.”

That includes his own band, the Social Experiment, and vocals from an insane lineup of Wyclef Jean, Francis & The Lights, Jesse Ware, Elle Varner, Eryn Allen Kane, The O’my’s, Peter Cottontale, and Donnie Trumpet. So much friendship! So much camaraderie! Every day is wonderful! If you can’t make it to Lollapalooza (which, statistically speaking, you probably can’t), you can at least play this in your backyard, and it will feel like you have a whole music’s festival worth of friends all hanging out with you, being happy and stuff.

Check it out below: