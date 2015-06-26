Chance The Rapper Will Star in a Murder Mystery Film About a Pizza Delivery Guy

There is no character in popular culture with more intrigue or more mystique than The Pizza Delivery Guy. Zooming around the back alleys and secret shortcuts of every major city on a Vespa, day and night, smoking the devil’s lettuce and delivering the world’s #1 edible best friend to the masses, The Pizza Delivery guy is both elusive and essential. As such, The Pizza Delivery Guy often sees things that no Pizza Delivery Guy should see…

This is the premise of a forthcoming murder mystery film called Slice, starring Chance The Rapper as a character named Dax. “When a pizza delivery driver is murdered on the job, the city searches for someone to blame: ghosts? drug dealers? a disgraced werewolf?” reads the its description on IMDb, which essentially sounds like 30 Minutes or Less meets Chinatown via Mystery Team with a lot of solid “is it marinara sauce OR BLOOD” gag potential.

The full-length feature, which follows the aftermath of said pizza delivery driver’s murder, is due out next year and will be directed by Austin Vesely, who previously directed the video for “Sunday Candy” from Chance’s collaborative group The Social Experiment.

Chance’s acting role follows an appearance in a short film by VICE titled Mr. Happy earlier this year.

Check out the bitchin’ poster of “Dax” getting his lean on like a bossman below, designed by Austin-based artist Alexander Iaccarino:

