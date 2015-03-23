The Best Phones We Saw Charging at SXSW



At South by Southwest, everything is scarce, and everything is coveted. Whether it’s wristbands, open cabs (or Ubers not on 5x surge pricing), plus ones, or chances to hang out with famous people, there is something everyone is looking for that they just can’t find. Nothing, though, is more valuable than a phone with full battery, which is why everywhere you went in Austin this week, you could see people plugged in, charging their phones. At shows, in the sound booth, in a sponsored charging station, by the fire extinguishers—you name it, anywhere there was an open outlet there was someone taking advantage of it to get their battery back out of the red. It’s often said that you can’t see everything at SXSW, and that’s true. It would have been impossible to track down all the people charging their phones, but here is a survey of the best attempts we witnessed:

