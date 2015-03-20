Check Out Every Episode of Noisey Atlanta, Our Series on Rap in ATL

Hello, dear Noisey reader. We know you’re busy – the internet is an infinite traffic jam of information and attempting to digest every piece of content can cause heartburn, or at least very sore eyes and a dwindling social circle. However, it’s also the weekend, which means it’s the perfect time to put the heating on, order a sub-par meal from Just-Eat, and devour everything that’s been put online in the past few weeks.

The good news is that we recently launched a new series – called Noisey Atlanta – and it comes in small parts, which makes it perfect for stacking up to watch in one long binge on a hungover afternoon. The series features VICE correspondent Thomas Morton and is the follow-up to Noisey Chiraq – which offered an insight into Chicago’s rap scene, and featured the likes of Chief Keef and Young Chop. Obviously the main difference between this series and the last is the location, but that’s not all. We’ve upped the amount of rappers included – this series features everyone from Future to Young Thug to Migos (whose hit “Versace” is bigger than anything by the Beatles) to Drake’s new best mate ILoveMakonnen. Enjoy.

Episode 1: Welcome to the Trap

Episode 2: Meet the Migos

Episode 3: Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy, Trap Lords

Episode 4: Trouble With The ATL Twins

Episode 5: Shots Fired In Little Mexico with Young Scooter & Gucci

Episode 6: 2 Chainz Up Close & Personal

Episode 7: The Psychedelic and Bizarre World of iLoveMakonnen

Episode 8: Rich Gang: Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Lose

Episode 9: The Producers

Episode 10: Peewee Longway’s Playhouse