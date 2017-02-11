Check Out Noisey’s Pick of the Greatest British MCs of All Time

Over the past few months, our friends and colleagues at Noisey have been putting together their list of the 30 greatest British MCs of all time. You might not agree with their choices, but that’s fine: if you want to state your case, by all means email every single member of staff relentlessly for the next month, telling them in no less than 800 words exactly why they’re wrong.

If you’d rather just enjoy the countdown, you can do so here.

Videos by VICE

Once you’ve read the rundown, make sure to watch the video below, of Beats 1 host Julie Adenuga, Toddla T, 1Xtra’s A Dot, Poet and the one and only Chicken Connoisseur discussing the MCs who made the top 10.

See more from Noisey, on Noisey.