Someone Made a No-Budget, Shot-for-Shot Remake of the ‘Star Wars 7’ Trailer

A Fresno, California, comedy troupe called Dumb Drum just released a no-budget recreation of the full Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer, and it’s surprisingly good. You’d be surprised at the kind of movie magic that can be whipped up with dental floss, cardboard, a few dozen army figurines, some imagination, and a seemingly endless supply of friends who apparently have nothing better to do.

The Star Wars 7 trailer remake has all the characters and Star Wars thingies you’ve come to love, only now they’re made from cardboard. There’s cardboard Chewbacca, and cardboard Stormtroopers, and cardboard TIE fighters, and a cardboard Millennium Falcon. There’s even a cardboard desert, since Fresno doesn’t really look much like the sandy planet of Jakku.

DIY recreations of famous movies isn’t a new concept—it’s called “sweding,” and there are plenty of other Star Wars swedes out there already—but Dumb Drum’s version of the trailer is spot-on.

Check out their low-rent video above and then watch it side-by-side with the original to see how well done the whole thing really is. May the cardboard force be with you.

