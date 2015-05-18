NYC Rapper Chinx Was Killed Early Sunday Morning



Photo courtesy of Chinx

According to multiple sources, Chinx was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, and was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital in Queens. He was driving down Queens Blvd. in his Porsche Panamera 4 when around 4AM, the rapper—born Lionel Pickens and formerly known as Chinx Drugz—was shot several times in the torso. His front seat passenger was also shot several times, and remains in critical condition. Chinx was 31 years old.

Videos by VICE

Chinx was a close friend of fellow MC French Montana, and has released music via the latter’s Coke Boys label. Everyone at Noisey sends our deepest condolences to Chinx’s family, friends, and fans.