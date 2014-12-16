Christmas Markets Are Weird Everywhere

This post originally appeared on VICE Alps.
Like it or not, Christmas markets are a part of the international holiday landscape. And, much like Starbucks, they are equally bizarre wherever you go. Growing up in Austria, I’ve always thought our Christkindlmärktes resembled a chamber of horrors packed with things I detest: crappy toys, drunken OAPs, bratwurst with sauerkraut, a constant need to urinate, folk music, and rum punch on the soles of my shoes.
However, now that I like to say I’ve grown up, I’ve realised they are also as much an irrevocable part of the Austrian soul as Schnitzel and big-bosomed ladies, and as good an excuse for drinking spirits after dark as they come.
Here are some photos from this year’s market in Vienna.
