A New Art Film Inspired by Your Favorite Kids’ TV Shows

Tonight, in the School of Visual Arts’s Mentors Show, Claire Christerson will debut her most ambitious project to date, a short film titled Off Season. This 20-minute short has everything—frisky green mermaids, a giggling nude woman dressed as the sun, and murderous scantily clad blue waves. What more could you want? To top it all off, actress Hari Nef plays a scheming, pink supervillain named Clamindia (who has chlamydia).

“My new film is my homage to cult children’s shows that I grew up watching, like Spongebob, Sesame Street, and Teletubbies,” Claire told VICE. We have featured her work many times before, as part of the collaborative duo Mike and Claire, but this is Claire’s art school thesis, which she had to make on her own. Mike still helped out, and appears in the film as a bright red teen heartthrob named Flemo. His work (featured in this month’s issue of VICE) is also included in the Mentors Show, and it’s easy to see the connection. “Mike and I have been working on a concept that we call Human Animation, treating humans as cartoons,” says Claire.

Videos by VICE

VICE is proud to debut this trailer for Off Season, along with some stills from the film and animated GIFs Claire made for us. See the film installed in tonight’s Mentors Show at SVA’s Chelsea Gallery, on view through Saturday, April 4.

If you can’t make it to the gallery we’ll be premiering the film in its entirety here on VICE April 4 so you can watch it Saturday morning cartoon-style.