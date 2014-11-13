Come to Our Grime Karaoke With Big Narstie and Win a Bunch of Free Things

This November, we’re hosting what’s arguably the world’s first grime karaoke night. Bolstered by YouTube, a truck-load of alcohol and a massive projector, we’re going to be tripping over bars and blasting out grime’s expansive catalogue from More Fire Crew all the way up to “It Ain’t Safe”.

The night kicks off on November 20; Big Narstie is going to be hosting, with help from Rinse FM’s Julie Adenuga and VICE’s Jo Fuertes Knight; we’ve also got sets from Radio 1’s Sian Anderson and the infamous and illusive Noisey DJs. Oh – and we’ve got a special guest! We can’t announce that yet though. You’ll just have to turn up.

If you want to come, all you need to do is RSVP to the event here and get down early enough. Those that want to guarantee themselves entry, however, would be wise to enter the following competition: all you need to do is put your email address into the box below. Five lucky people will then be chosen, they’ll be guaranteed entry, and also be treated to some sweet merchandise from our sponsors, clothing brand ALIFE and cleaning product Jason Markk, and a massive bar tab.

If you’re going to be in London, then you should probably enter; if you don’t you’re only denying yourself the opportunity to win free shit.