Come to Our VICE NYE Party in London



​

​

​New Year’s Eve: the night of the year when every big venue in London triples their door cover only to pack you into a superclub with thirty-thousand dickheads who stay in for the rest of the year and as such have no idea how not to be annoying.

The good news is, that we have a solution! We’re holding a party at our pub, ​The Old Blue Last in Shoreditch. And the best part? It will only cost you FIVE POUNDS.

Videos by VICE

The line up will be announced soon but in the mean time you can pretty much expect fucking brilliant dance music over three floors of good vibes, sticky floors and sexy drunk people.

Book a ticket for you and your mates ​here. Did we mention it’s £5? Bargain. We’ll see you down there.

​