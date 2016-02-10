Kanye Gets Chicken for Kim in Today’s Comic by Steven Weissman By Steven Weissman February 10, 2016, 10:30am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Go look at Steve Weissman’s Instagram and tumblr, and maybe even buy something from his online store. Tagged:Chicken, Comics!, kanye, Kim, North, paros, steven weissman, Vice comics, west Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Bernie, an app created by Justin Long, helps Tinder and Happn users to automate the swiping and chatting that goes along with making a connection online. Photos by Gifriends. How Hackers Are Helping Dating Site Users Find True Love 03.29.17 By Natalie Shutler Should You Get Married in Your Twenties? An Investigation 03.29.17 By Devin Pacholik We Dissected a Brain to Understand What Happens When You Die 03.28.17 By Julian Morgans Furries Tell Us How They Figured Out They Were Furries 03.27.17 By Allison Tierney