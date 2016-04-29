Confessions of an Addict By VICE Staff April 29, 2016, 4:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard An alcoholic and drug addict opens up about the destructive habits he developed as a means to escape his everyday life. Tagged:ADd+, addiction, anxiety, confessions of a, depression, Drugs, Health, mental health, pain killers, Stuff, VICE US Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE From Bowie to Cocaine, Mick Rock Has Photographed All Your Faves 04.06.17 By Alex Robert Ross Confessions of a Teenage Christian Metalcore Superfan 04.05.17 By James Wilt Memory Editing Technology Will Give Us Perfect Recall and Let Us Alter Memories at Will 04.04.17 By Rachel Riederer RuPaul Believes ‘Drag Race’ can Change the World 04.04.17 By Jonathan Parks-Ramage