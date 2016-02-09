An Internet Troll Explains Why He Loves Pissing People Off Online By VICE Staff February 9, 2016, 6:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard A guy who spends his time pissing people off online sits down in our chair to confess while wearing a creepy mask. Tagged:confessions of a, Internet, internet trolls, ONLINE, Stuff, trolling, web Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The State of the College Bro in 2017 03.30.17 By Mike Pearl Remembering Amy Winehouse with the People Who Knew Her 03.20.17 By Hannah Ewens How 4Chan’s Worst Trolls Pulled Off the Heist of the Century 03.13.17 By Mack Lamoureux Photographer Chris Buck on the Similarities Between Trump and Obama 02.27.17 By Amil Niazi