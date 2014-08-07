We Asked Copenhagen’s Drug Addicts to Rate the Music at Copenhagen Central

The Copenhagen Central Station has been blasting classical music from speakers set at their back entrance since 2002 – later expanding the concept to cover all of outdoor elevators too. Apparently, this is meant to maintain a steady flow of traffic through the entrance, and, incidentally, stress out the drug users that hang around the station, keeping them from settling down and shooting up inside it. One might claim it’s prejudice to assume drug addicts don’t like classical music, but it seems to be working either way.

Curious to know how those guys really feel about being chased away with marching music, we made our way to CCS. Upon arrival, we met Martin, who guided us over to “Sundhedsrummet” – a nearby municipal facility providing care and a safe environment for the addicts to shoot up. In transit, Martin scored about 0,15 grams of cocaine for 200 kr [€26] – a pretty bad deal, if you ask me. Upon our arrival at Sundhedsrummet, we had a chat with a few of the locals.

VICE: So you hang out at Copenhagen Central?

Martin (45): Yeah, a lot.

Why?

Business. It’s a good place to get pills and heroin. I’ve been addicted for a while and it’s been a long, hard struggle. I looked up to my big brother, who went into treatment, a lot. Then he OD’ed this January.



I’m so sorry. How do you feel about the music playing at Central Station?

The marches? In the beginning it was excruciating, and they played it very loudly. You hurried through. It was so fucking loud. Even regular people would cover their ears.



What’s so intolerable about marches?

Marches, classical, overtures – whatever it is, it’s really annoying. Is it German or something? If it’s cold though, people will still hang out there. Folks can get used to anything.



And if you’d have to grade it?

Well, sometimes they play some good tunes – can’t deny that. Sometimes you’ll whistle along without realising it. The worst is when they play those 30 second loops. Wait, on a scale from 1-10?



Whatever you like.

Some are all right, and others are complete shit. You can’t even talk to each other some times.

VICE: Those marches they play to keep folks away from the premises – I get why you’d find that annoying.

The Admiral (58): Well, I’m one of those who has had to stick around for a bit, you know. Sometimes, I get all the kids to march to the tune. It’s fucking funny.

You’re into the music then?

Nah. They could play some more Brahms and, what’s his name, Wagner, Mozart or something. Something different and more beautiful, you know. Ravel’s ‘Boléro‘. [Hums tune]. That’d be awesome.

Does it succeed in keeping folks away?

I don’t believe that for a second. Those who hang out there are so wasted, they couldn’t care less about the noise.

If you had to rate the music they’re playing?

On a scale of 1-100?

Sure.

Zero-point-something. I wouldn’t even give it one. It’s shit, bothering people like that. Toying with their life is what it is.

VICE: What do you think about the music at Copenhagen Central?

Kristina (32): It’s annoying and loud. But then again, that’s the purpose of it.

Yeah, they’re trying to keep people like you out. How do you feel about that?

I get that. It keeps people from settling down, shooting up and getting stoned.

Do you go there often?

Not really. Just in and out, every once in a while.

Would you rather they played some different music?

Over by the elevators in the back, they play classical music, which people really like. People just chill out there. Would be nice if they played some hip-hop.

If you’d have to rate it?

That’d be a fucking three.

VICE: Hey man. Do you hang out over at Copenhagen Central too?

Rune: Yeah, yeah. It’s been 20 years since I shot up for the first time, over there. Most of the staff know me. They respect me and let me do my thing, because they know I clean up after myself – and others too.

What do you think of the music there?

Doesn’t bother me really. But I usually bring a set of earplugs anyway. Not that that works. But people hang out there either way – especially when they need a warm place to stay.

And the tunes?

Well, they know the people who go there aren’t exactly cultivated, so they play operas and classical music and stuff. But me, I’m open to all kinds of music and produce it myself too, actually. They played jazz the other day.

Sweet.

Yeah, some fusion jazz. It could stress many folks out I’m sure, but I thought it was nice of them to play some decent music for once. Still, as I said, doesn’t work as intended.

Final verdict?

I don’t mind it, really. I’m not into the operas or anything, but the jazz is really nice. So I guess three stars out of a possible five.

VICE: So, what about the music at Copenhagen Central?

Thomas (50): I find it fucking annoying. It works as intended for most, but if staying there is your only option and it’s dark and cold, and the fixing places are closed, you’ll have to go there. But when they close off the station, there’s never less light than at night. It’s never colder than in the night. Your veins contract away from your skin, all the way back to your bones, to keep warm.

That means we have to settle down on ill-lit door steps, kids sleeping in apartments over our heads. And next day, when Mr. and Mrs. Jensen have to take their kids to kindergarden, we are there. I try to clean up after myself, but not everyone does you know.

Thanks a lot guys.