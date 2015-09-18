Police Discovered More Than 3,500 Knives and a ‘Satanic’ Altar in a Florida Woman’s Home

All photos courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday night at around 10 PM, parole officers set out to serve Nickcole Dykema warrants for violating probation. When the 47-year-old Florida woman saw the cops outside her Brooksville home, she told them to leave, prompting a radio call for reinforcements.

The extra help proved necessary. After Sergeant Chris Calderon of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office forced his way inside, Dykema tried to stab him in the head, only missing by inches, according to his account. Cops later found her hiding behind a blanket with her feet sticking out as she waved a long, shiny sword, according to a local CBS station.

After shooting her with a beanbag to no effect—twice—the cops eventually took Dykema down with a Taser. Throughout the ordeal, they were given a tour of a house that sounds and looks like the set of a Rob Zombie movie.

In total, 3,714 bladed weapons were removed from the residence during a police inventory. Deputies also found pentagrams, an altar, and some mysterious bones. It’s believed that the house and the surrounding yard was “booby trapped,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

“I think most people would look at that and would come to the realization that it does appear to be at least mimicking satanic worship,” Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis told CBS.

As you might imagine, Dykema was also not the best neighbor.

“My family has been through hell for two years with this woman,” Paula Deford, the woman’s neighbor, told the station. “It’s just been torment, torment.”

The CBS station released footage that appears to show Dykema wearing all black and attacking Deford’s home with a knife.

According to Hernando County court records, Dykema had previously been arrested on two separate occasions for three charges: carrying a concealed weapon, giving a false name to police, and resisting arrest. In December 2014, she was suspected of stealing knives from a Dollar Tree store, a local ABC affiliate reports.

Now she’s charged with violating probation, property damage, resisting an officer, criminal mischief and battery of a cop. She’s currently being held without bond.

“I’m lucky to be alive is how I feel,” Deford, her neighbor, told CBS. “That’s exactly how I feel.”

