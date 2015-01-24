Cry-Baby of the Week: Some People Got Mad Because They Were Sent an Invoice for Missing a Party

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Derek Nash and Tanya Walsh

Screencaps via Google Maps and BBC

The incident: Some people were sent an invoice after they bailed at the last minute on a children’s birthday party at a ski center.

The appropriate response: Apologizing and reimbursing the woman who paid for the tickets to the ski center.

The actual response: They refused to pay the party organizer any money and took their story to the local paper.

A little before Christmas, a woman named Julie Lawrence in Plymouth, England, organized a birthday party for her five-year-old son at a local ski center. Among the people she invited was the child of Derek Nash (pictured above) and his partner Tanya Walsh.

According to some Facebook correspondence published in the Plymouth Herald‘s extremely detailed article on the subject, a few days before the party, Lawrence called all of the people who had said they were attending to confirm that they would be able to make it. She did this because she was about to pay for tickets, which cost £15.95 ($24) per child. Nash told her that they would definitely be coming to the party.

On the day of the party, Nash, Walsh, and their son did not show up. Despite the fact that Lawrence’s phone number was on the invite, they didn’t contact her to let her know they wouldn’t be coming. According to Nash, the reason they bailed was because they took their son to see his grandparents instead. He claims that the they didn’t contact Lawrence to let her know because they didn’t have her phone number or email address.

A few days later, their son came home from school with an envelope in his bag. Inside the envelope was an invoice that Lawrence had written to the couple asking to be reimbursed for the cost of a ticket to the ski center.

Now, obviously, sending an invoice over this rather than calling or emailing is a gigantic dick move. But an even bigger dick move is to be a no-show at a party after someone has paid $24 for your child to be there.

Nash went to Lawrence’s house and confronted her over the invoice and told her he was not going to pay.

In an interview BBC news, Nash explained why he doesn’t intend to pay: “Because I was so angry, I said, ‘She’s not going to get a penny out of me.’”

This is not a thing. You do not get to decide that you’re not paying for something that you need to pay for because you don’t like the way you were asked for payment. When I bought my TV at Best Buy, the guy made fun of me for not knowing the difference between LED and plasma. He as actually kind of a dick about it. But that doesn’t mean I had the right to walk out of the door without paying for my goods.

Nash also claims that Lawrence has threatened him with legal action if they refuse to pay. Fuck him. I hope she does and I hope she wins.

Cry-Baby #2: The Cobb County Police



Screencaps via WSB-TV



The incident: A man ate a cheeseburger while driving his car.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: A cop issued him a ticket for “eating while driving.”

Last week, Madison Turner went to a McDonald’s drive-through in Cobb County, Georgia.

Shortly after leaving the restaurant, Madison was pulled over by a cop from the Cobb County Police. According to Madison, the cop told him that he was issuing him with a ticket because he had been following him for two miles, watching him eat a cheeseburger as he drove (creepy).

“He said specifically three times, ‘You can’t just go down the road eating a hamburger,’” Madison told WSB-TV.

The ticket that was issued to Madison was for “distracted driving.” In the comments section of the ticket, the issuing officer had written “Eating while driving.”

William Head, a traffic and DUI attorney that WSB-TV spoke to said that he suspected the ticket would end up being thrown out. “If this was the law I’d have to hire more attorneys because everybody does it including me,” he told the station.

“Maybe if you had a giant pizza in both hands and you weren’t holding the wheel or maybe if you had a watermelon, half watermelon and you were just diving into it holding it with both hands, maybe that would be something,” he added, because he apparently thinks about this sort of thing a lot.

A spokesperson for Cobb County Police declined to comment. Madison is due in court February 3.

