Cry-Baby of the Week: A Man Was Arrested After Smashing a Window to Save a Dog

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Elantra Cunningham

Videos by VICE

Screencaps via Google Maps and Fox Atlanta

The incident: A man smashed a woman’s car window, as she had left her dog locked in it on a hot day.

The appropriate response: Not being such a dick in future.

The actual response: The man was charged after the owner of the car insisted on pressing charges.

Earlier this month, a man named Michael Hammons (pictured above) was in the parking lot of a shopping center in Athens, Georgia, when he saw a small crowd gathered around a car.

The crowd, he discovered, were awaiting the arrival of the police, as a small pomeranian mix was locked inside with the windows rolled up and no water. Instead of waiting, Michael smashed the window of the car with the footrest of his wife’s wheelchair and freed the dog, reports ABC.

After getting the dog out of the car, Michael took it to a nearby shaded area and gave it water.

When the dog’s owner, 22-year-old Elantra Cunningham, returned to her car, she was reportedly really not happy about her window. “She said ‘you broke my window,’ and I said ‘I did.’ She says ‘why would you do that?’ I said ‘to save your dog,’” said Michael.

Elantra was given a citation from animal control for leaving the dog in the car. But, despite this, she insisted on pressing charges against Michael for the broken window. “We didn’t want to charge him, but he told us he broke the windows and when you have a victim there saying she wants him charged, we had no other choice,” Chief Deputy Lee Weems, of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office told Fox.

“I knew there’d be consequences,” Michael said. “But it didn’t matter. Glass, they make new glass every day, but they could never replace that dog.”

After news of Michael’s arrest went viral, PETA announced they were awarding Michael with a Compassionate Action Award. “Rather than be arrested, this man should be applauded for deciding not to stand idly by, but for acting in the best interests of the victim,” PETA’s senior director, Colleen O’Brien, told Fox.

Cry-Baby #2: Anthony Hultine

Screencap via Google Maps.

The incident: A dog “made a mess” in a guy’s home.

The appropriate response: Cleaning it up.

The actual response: He allegedly shot the dog.

According to police, 19-year-old Yuma, Arizona resident Anthony Hultine, was looking after his roommate’s pit bull mix puppy mix while the roommate was out of town.

The roommate had taken the puppy in several months earlier after finding it wandering in the street.

According to an account of the event that the roommate later gave to police, the dog “made a mess” while Anthony was looking after it. The nature of the mess was not specified by police.

In response to this, Anthony drove the dog to the nearby Blaisdell area, where he shot it and attempted to bury it, according to the roommate.

The injured dog was discovered later that day by a passerby. The Yuma Sun reports that the person was able to track down Anthony’s roommate through social media. The roommate, after collecting the injured dog, called the police.

Anthony was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, cruelty to animals, and criminal damage. All of which are felonies.

The dog (which has since been named Brady) survived, but required surgery. It is currently in the care of a local Humane Society chapter.

Which of these dog-related psychos is the bigger cry-baby? Let us know in this little poll down here:

Previously: A guy who allegedly attacked someone with medieval weaponry during a road rage incident vs. a man who allegedly shot someone for talking to his wife.

Winner: The road rage Braveheart!!!

Follow Jamie Lee Curtis Taete on Twitter.