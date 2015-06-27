Cry-Baby of the Week: A 90-Year-Old Allegedly Pulled a Gun in a Post Office Because He Didn’t Like the Service

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: HB Shea

Screencap via Google Maps

The incident: A man was unhappy with the service in a post office.

The appropriate response: I always hear ads on podcasts for this thing called Stamps.com. I’m not really sure what it is because I sort of zone out during the ads, but I think it removes the need for post offices? Maybe use that instead.

The actual response: He allegedly threatened an employee with a gun.

Earlier this month, 90-year-old HB Shea (pictured above) was at a post office in Boca Raton, Florida. According to a report on Palm Beach Post, HB asked an employee at the post office to fill out a form for him. The employee declined, and HB shouted at him before storming out of the building.

He allegedly returned a few minutes later, pulled out a handgun, slammed it on the counter, and told the employee he was going to “blow his head off.”

Post office staff called police, who came and arrested HB. He was taken to a nearby medical center for an evaluation, before being taken to the county jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Smoking Gun reports that he’s also likely to be charged with a felony related to taking a firearm into a postal facility.

Cry-Baby #2: Allen Richards and Erin Brooke Lawson



Screencap via Google Maps

The incident: A neighbor called the cops on a couple because they were having sex too loudly.

The appropriate response: Being a bit quieter. Talking to your neighbor and asking them to let you know if there’s a problem next time, rather than calling the police.

The actual response: They allegedly attacked the neighbor with a rake and a stick.

Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Galin lives in an apartment building in Rogersville, Tennessee. According to a report on the Smoking Gun, Mark called police twice on Tuesday of last week to complain that his neighbors, Allen Richards, 33, and his girlfriend, Erin Brooke Lawson, 32, were making too much noise. The first time because they were having loud sex, the second time because they were arguing. My initial instinct is that there are better ways of addressing this problem than calling the police, but what Allen and Erin did next suggests Mark probably made the right move.

Officers from Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reportedly visited the building on both occasions and spoke with the couple. According to a police report filed later that night, once the officers left the building for the second time, Erin and Allen went next door to Mark’s apartment. They then attacked him in his doorway.

Mark told police that Erin beat him with the rake until the handle broke, then used the broken handle to stab him. As she did this, Mark says Allen beat him with a stick.

After the alleged attack, Mark called police again, who came and arrested the couple. They were both charged with aggravated assault. Erin received an additional charge for allegedly attacking Allen with the same stick that he’d supposedly used in the attack on the neighbor.

