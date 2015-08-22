Cry-Baby of the Week: A Girl Was Sent Home From School Because Her Collarbone Was Showing

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Woodford County High School

Videos by VICE

Screencap via Facebook

The incident: A girl went to school wearing a fairly conservative outfit that left part of her collarbone exposed.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: She was allegedly sent home from school because her collarbone might create a distraction to male students.

According to a post made on her Facebook page, Stacie Dunn was called to Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky, to pick up her daughter, Stephanie, because her outfit violated the school’s dress code.

“So this is my daughter at school today,” she wrote under a photo of Stephanie (pictured above). “I had to come to the school because according to her school principal what she is wearing is out of dress code and inappropriate for school.” She added that there were multiple other girls waiting to be picked up at the school because of dress code violations.

According to Dunn, the school told her the issue was her daughter’s collarbone, which they felt “may distract their male classmates.”

The school’s dress code states that students’ shirts must be “crewneck” and “not extend below the collarbone.” Dunn claimed that her daughter attempted to cover up her collarbone with a scarf, but was still sent home.

“Parents are being called away from their important jobs and students are missing important class time because they are showing their collarbones!” she wrote.

Speaking to Today.com, Scott Hawkins, the school’s superintendent, said that the school would consider changing the dress code. “Our school administration has been very open with students and parents alike, that if they feel like changes need to be made, they are open to suggestions,” he said, adding: “The whole idea behind the dress code is to make sure you have a safe learning environment and that’s what we’re trying to create.”

Screencap via the Daily Mail/Mothercare

Cry-Baby #2: A bunch of parents in England

The incident: An online retailer listed a very obviously wrong price for an item. A bunch of people ordered it, then were told they couldn’t have it at the cheap price.

The appropriate response: Moving on with your life.

The actual response: A bunch of people moaned to the Daily Mail about it.

Last weekend, British mother and baby retailer Mothercare erroneously listed a car seat at the price of £0.49 ($0.77) on their website. It should actually have been priced at about £135 ($210).

When shoppers noticed this, they started posting on social media, pointing people in the direction of the obviously accidental listing. “Theres a mistake on the mothercare website on a car seat for 49p, not missing a bargain so got 1 but I haven’t even got a kid haha,” wrote one Twitter user.

It didn’t take long for Mothercare to delete the listing from their site. By this point, many people had already placed orders. Presumably, nobody who placed an order was stupid enough to think that they were getting a new car seat for less than a dollar.

Unsurprisingly, people who had ordered the seat were sent an email by Mothercare the next day telling them that their orders had been cancelled. “I appreciate that this is disappointing news and while it’s not the bargain you were hoping for, I hope that you might consider our offer of an alternative car seat with a 10% online discount,” the email read in part.

This should have come as a surprise to no one. However, some people were very upset about it.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a woman named Stephanie Bennet who had attempted to buy one of the seats said: “I placed an order for the car seat on Saturday and was over the moon – however this was short-lived when I received an email late Monday night to say my order has been cancelled and I will not be getting the car seat at the bargain price. I feel that the 10 percent off a car seat offer that they have offered in its place is a complete and utter joke and that Mothercare should be honouring this to its customers.”

Another customer said: “I am fuming. How they could get it so wrong is a joke.”

Others posted complaints on Mothercare’s Facebook page. Including a woman named Elaine Leeming Lowe who asked, “ISN’T THE CUSTOMER ALWAYS RIGHT??”

Who here is the bigger cry-baby? Let us know in this poll down here please:

Previously: A woman who allegedly shot a gun at her lover because he wouldn’t give her the password to his phone vs. a woman who allegedly tried to get a Muslim Uber driver fired for being a Muslim.

Winner: The Muslim hater!!!

Follow Jamie Lee Curtis Taete on Twitter.