Cry-Baby of the Week: A Guy Trashed a Salon Because He Didn’t Like His Haircut

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Alan Becker

The incident: A guy didn’t like his haircut.

The appropriate response: Wearing a hat.

The actual response: According to police, he trashed the salon.

Last week, 47-year-old Alan Becker got a haircut at the the Loft Salon in Stamford, Connecticut.

According to police, Becker wasn’t too happy with the haircut he’d been given, and became “belligerent” and shouted obscenities at staff.

Once he found out the haircut, which, to my untrained eye, would look fine if he’d just push the pube-y bangs off his forehead, was going to cost him $50, he allegedly became more enraged and kicked a hole in the wall, before throwing a wreath and a candle out of the door. Presumably, Becker had not asked how much the cut was going to cost prior to getting it.

“He was just very irate about his haircut,” Stamford Police Sergeant Kelly Connelly told the Hartford Courant. “He did not like the way that it was cut.”

The salon’s staff allowed Becker to leave the store without paying in order to get rid of him, but he came back shortly after, and began demanding that the salon fix his haircut.

Worried for their safety, employees called the police, who tracked Becker to his home and arrested him.



He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace.

Cry-Baby #2: Julian Anderson

The incident: A baby girl was crying while a guy watched Jerry Springer.

The appropriate response: Changing/burping/feeding/holding the baby.

The actual response: He allegedly hit and shook her.

On Monday, 25-year-old Julian Anderson took a seven-week-old female relative of his to the emergency room of a hospital in Aurora, Illinois, as she had a fever.

While treating the baby, hospital staff noticed injuries on the her face and back. Suspecting abuse, they called police.

Police came to the hospital and questioned Anderson, who reportedly told them he had squeezed and shook the baby.

He admitted that he did this because the baby would not stop crying while he was trying to watch The Jerry Springer Show.

Anderson was charged with various counts of felony battery, as well as child endangerment. He will also have to face two outstanding warrants that he had at the time of his arrest.

:( :(

