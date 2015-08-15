Cry-Baby of the Week: A Woman Allegedly Shot at Her Lover Because He Wouldn’t Give Her the Password to His Phone

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Barvetta Singletary

Screencap via Google Maps

The incident: A woman asked a guy she was boning for the password to his phone. He said no.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: She allegedly fired a gun at him.

Barvetta Singletary is a special assistant to President Obama and a House of Representatives legislative affairs liaison. She has worked at the White House for about a year.

According to news reports, Barvetta is dating an unnamed cop. She reportedly texted the cop last Friday and asked “for sexual intercourse.” After meeting up and having sex, Barvetta allegedly asked the man about another woman he was seeing, before asking if she could have the password to his phone.

Wisely, he declined.

At this point, Barvetta is said to have taken the cop’s service weapon, pointed it at him, and said, “You taught me how to use this, don’t think I won’t use it.”

Then my actual worst nightmare happened: Barvetta demanded the man’s phone password at gunpoint.

She then allegedly fired a shot in the man’s direction, missing him, before wiping the gun clean with a towel in an effort to remove her fingerprints. The cop bailed and called some other cops who arrested Barvetta and charged her with assault and reckless endangerment. She was released on bail after posting a $75,000 bond.

In a statement to CNN, the White House said Barvetta had been put on unpaid leave pending an investigation. “We are aware of the matter and have temporarily placed the employee in question on unpaid leave and revoked her access to the complex until we have more information. We will take additional actions as needed,” the statement read.

Cry-Baby #2: An Unnamed Islamaphobe

Screencap via Reddit

The incident: A Muslim woman drove an Uber.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: A lady allegedly contacted the Muslim Uber driver through Facebook and threatened to file a formal complaint against her on the grounds that she is a Muslim.

On Tuesday, a Reddit user with the handle gueriLLaPunK submitted a screencap to the site’s /r/facepalm subreddit, showing what he says is a Facebook post by an Uber-driving Muslim friend of his. The post appears to show a screencap of a Facebook messenger chat between the Uber driver and another woman.

“I’m totally offended that UBER would allow a Muslim to drive and that she is allowed a berka [sic] when doing so,” the first message reads. “If I ordered an UBER and she pulled up I would cancel immediately. Her Husband could very well be the enemy within. I will be sending in a formal complaint.”

In a second message, the woman writes: “Furthermore, if you post this or share with anyone I will defiantly take action.” She may or may not have meant to use the word “definitely” there.

In the Facebook status that accompanies the post, the Uber driver wrote: “This woman is trying to get me deactivated because she doesn’t like that I’m Muslim and wear a headscarf while I drive.”

According to comments posted on Reddit by gueriLLaPunK the angry, Muslim-hating woman deleted her Facebook account after the chats were posted. The Reddit user also claims that people have contacted the woman’s employers to complain about her.

It is not clear whether or not the enraged woman took defiant action.

