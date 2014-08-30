Cry-Baby of the Week: A Babysitter Allegedly Set Fire to a House Because She Didn’t Like Some Kids

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Martha Dreher (allegedly)

Screencaps via KVUE

The incident: A woman didn’t like the kids she was babysitting.

The appropriate response: Quitting.

The actual response: She allegedly set their house on fire.

Earlier this week, the Williams family of Austin, Texas, returned to their family home to find that there had been a fire in the bedrooms of their two daughters. The fires had been contained and eventually burned out, but not before causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

According to police, when the family checked the security cameras, they saw their babysitter, 57-year-old Martha Dreher, drive up to the house and let herself inside. When she left 20 minutes later, there were allegedly flames visible in the girls’ bedroom windows.

According to Glenn Williams, the father of the family, Martha had previously told him that she was unhappy with her job and wanted to quit. “She said that it was horrible, that the girls – my oldest – had been very disrespectful,” he said. He believes the fire was started as an act of revenge. “They could have set the whole house on fire, and they actually closed the doors so the fire was maintained in those rooms and burned itself out. So it was definitely a vendetta against the two girls,” he said.

Martha was arrested and charged with arson. Much like Billy Joel, she maintains that she didn’t start the fire. Speaking to KVUE, Amber Bode, Marha’s attorney, said, “The thing that we are going to be pushing for – in addition to, obviously, lie detector tests and everything else that we can do to prove her innocence – is evidence.”

Cry-Baby #2: The UK legal system, FACT, and Universal Pictures

Photos via Google Maps and Facebook

The incident: A guy got caught illegally sharing the new Fast & Furious movie.

The appropriate response: Some kind of fine, I guess.

The actual response: He was sent to prison for 33 months.

Earlier this year, 25-year-old Philip Danks from Wolverhampton, England, filmed Fast & Furious 6 from the back of a movie theater near his home.

He posted his recording of the film to a torrent site, putting his tag, “Thecod3r,” in the filename. It was downloaded more than 700,000 times.

Because Philip also uses Thecod3r as his username on the dating site PlentyofFish, investigators were able to trace the movie upload to him.

He was arrested at his home and charged with three counts of distributing pirate copies of films.

He appeared in court earlier this week, where he plead guilty to all three charges. During his trial, the court heard that Philip had made over £1000 (€1260) from selling pirated films.

According to a BBC report, the judge who sentence Philip said his behavior was “bold, arrogant, and cocksure.”

The ex-boyfriend of Philip’s sister was also charged for uploading a second copy of the film to the internet. He was sentenced to 120 hours of community service.

The Federation Against Copyright Theft, which is a UK-based trade organisation that fights piracy, claims that Universal Pictures lost out on “millions of pounds” due to Philip’s upload.

It is unclear how the makers of Fast & Furious 6 are going to cope with this massive financial loss.

