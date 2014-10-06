Cry-Baby of the Week: A Woman Pulled a Gun On Some Kids Who Were “Pestering” Her Dog

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Lucinda Taylor

Screencap via Google Maps

The incident: Some small children were tormenting a dog.

The appropriate response: Yelling at them. Maybe moving the dog to a different room, depending on the severity of the torment.

The actual response: The owner of the dog pulled a gun on the kids.

Late last week, grandmother Lucinda Taylor was hanging out with her seven-year-old granddaughter and a little boy from across the street, who was also seven, at her house in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

According to a criminal complaint filed earlier this week, the two children began “pestering” Lucinda’s six-month-old German shepherd puppy. Reports on the incident don’t specify what the children were doing to the dog, but Lucinda is said to have told the kids to “quit harassing” it.

According to police, Lucinda then took out a .38 Special revolver, pointed it at the children’s heads and chests and asked, “How does it feel to be scared?”

The boy then went across the street to his mother’s house and told her what had happened. The mother called the police, and Lucinda was arrested on child abuse charges. She is currently out on a $15,000 bond.

Lucinda allegedly told police that the children were laughing after the incident. The boy’s mother denies this, insisting that her child was frightened. Either way, probably best just not to point guns at anyone.

Cry-Baby #2: Devils Lake High School

Screencaps via Google Maps and Inforum

The incident: Girls wore tight pants to school.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: Their school compared the female students to prostitutes, and banned yoga pants, leggings, and tight jeans.

Last week, staff at Devils Lake High School in Devils Lake, North Dakota, announced to students that they would no longer be allowed to wear yoga pants, leggings, jeggings, or other tight pants to school.

According to a report on Valley News Live, the school banned the garments out of concerns that they might be distracting to male students and teachers.

The news station also reported that the assistant principal of the school made female students at the school watch clips from the movie Pretty Woman, and compared what they were wearing to what Julia Roberts (who plays a prostitute) wears.

Another teacher at the school is reported to have taken a less subtle approach, and told students they looked like “prostitutes walking the streets” without any kind of visual aid.

One student, senior Taylor Gilbertson, said she felt the school could focus their attentions on more important issues. “Especially when there’s bullying and all that stuff that they’re not taking seriously,” she said. “They should be focusing more on that than yoga pants.”

After receiving a bunch of media attention over the banning, Devils Lake School District superintendent Scott Privratsky stuck by the new dress code, but admitted that maybe the Pretty Woman clips were perhaps a bit much. “It could have been approached differently, in hindsight,” he told Inforum, Tuesday.

