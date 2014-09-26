Cry-Baby of the Week

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Michael Harvey and Barbara Moore

Screencap via Google Maps

The incident: A McDonald’s worker didn’t put ketchup in a customer’s order.

The appropriate response: Going back and asking for ketchup.

The actual response: Two people allegedly shot at the drive-thru window with a BB gun.

A little after midnight on Tuesday, 40-year-old Michael Harvey and his 29-year-old friend, Barbara Moore, paid a visit to a McDonald’s in Anderson, California. According to a report on KRCR, they ordered food from the drive-thru window. Allegedly, the person who prepared their order made the mistake of not including ketchup in the bag. News reports on the incident don’t give specifics on what happened next, but the couple reportedly became “disgruntled” enough for restaurant staff to call the cops.

When police arrived, they discovered that the drive-thru window had been shot twice, causing holes in the glass. Two cars in the restaurant’s parking lot were also reportedly shot at.

Police found the pair at 1:40 AM in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart after recognizing a car matching the description given by workers at the McDonald’s. Because where else would you be hanging out at 1:40 AM on a Tuesday after shooting out the windows of a McDonald’s?

According to police, Michael was discovered to be on probation and had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Meanwhile, Barbara was found to also be out on probation, and in possession of a counterfeit $100 bill. They were both taken into custody for their outstanding warrants.

A search of their vehicle turned up three “gas-charged, semi-automatic” BB guns, as well as McDonald’s wrappers and a receipt from around the time the window was shot out. I would imagine that makes the police’s job pretty easy, evidence-wise.

Cry-Baby #2: Michael Rapaglia

Screencaps via WMUR9

The incident: A little girl ran over a man’s foot on her bike.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: He allegedly slashed her tires.

Earlier this week, an unnamed ten-year-old girl was riding her bike outside her home in Franklin, New Hampshire.

As the girl rode past her neighbor, 39-year-old Michael Rapaglia, she allegedly ran over his foot. After she did this, witnesses say that Michael told her if she ran over his foot again, he would slash her tires.

The girl’s relatives told WMUR9 that she often joked with Michael, so she thought that he’d made the threat in jest. Because she thought he was kidding, the relatives said, she ran over his foot a second time.

When she did this, Michael reportedly followed through on his threat, pulling out a folding knife and stabbing the girl’s tire.

According to a neighbor who witnessed the incident, the girl’s mother then came out and told Michael he had to buy the girl a new tire. He refused, and police were called.

Michael is currently out on bail, but is not allowed to return to his apartment or go within 300 feet of the girl.

Sgt. Daniel Poirier of the Franklin Police Department told WMUR9 that “We see a lot of different things as police officers, but this one is at the top of the list,” without specifying how he orders his list of “different things.”

“That a grown man would actually slash a juvenile’s tire, it’s kind of unbelievable,” he added.

WMUR9 also reported that the Franklin PD is going to buy the girl a new bike, which is probably the nicest thing the police have ever done in this column.

Follow Jamie “Lee Curtis” Taete on Twitter