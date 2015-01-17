Cry-Baby of the Week: A Church Allegedly Fired a Woman Because She Wasn’t Married

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Staples Mill Road Baptist Church

The incident: A woman delayed marrying her fiancé.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: She claims she was fired for being pregnant and unmarried.

Up until earlier this week, 21-year-old Apryl Kellam had worked at the daycare center of Staples Mill Road Baptist Church in Henrico County, Virginia.

Kellam says that she received a call on Monday telling her she was fired, and she apparently thinks the reason she was let go was because she was not married to her fiancé. “I was told, ‘You are not Christian if you decide to keep taking your life this way,’” she said to the Daily Mail.

According to Kellam, she had been warned several times over the course of her employment that she would either need to marry her fiancé, or announce a date on which they intended to marry.

Kellam lives with her fiancé James Coalson and their children from previous relationships. She is also expecting another baby in April. She said that she the couple intends to get married eventually, but didn’t want to set a date until they could afford a large wedding. “I want to wait until we can have all our family and friends there and have a big wedding,” she told local news station KFOR. “I just don’t want to go to the courthouse and have someone marry us.”

KFOR spoke to James Booth, the pastor of the church, and he denied that Kellam had only been fired for not being married, but went on to explain that employees are expected to sign an employee code of conduct when they start working at the church that lays out moral expectations for workers.

“People are calling us judgmental, but that’s judgmental when they don’t know us,” James said, describing one of the many dangers of being judgmental.

“We’re just following our personnel handbook which is rooted in our statement of faith and biblical beliefs,” he added.

James did not specify who had authored the employee handbook.

Cry-Baby #2: Robyn Wilkins

The incident: A woman thought she saw a pentagram in a brake light.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: She called her local news station because she thought it looked Satanic.

Last week, a woman named Robyn Wilkins was driving behind a school bus in Memphis, when she noticed that the brake lights resembled the shape of an upside-down star.

Wilkins snapped a photo of the brake lights, which you can see above, and sent it to her local news station, WMC Action News 5, complaining that the brake lights resembled a pentagram (which WMC Action News referred to as a “satanic symbol.”)



Speaking to the station, Wilkins said, “Anyone who fears a god, if not God and Jesus Christ, should be outraged.”

Pointing to the fact that Walgreens pulled some wrapping paper from stores last month after someone complained the pattern looked like swastikas, Wilkins asked, “Would we allow a swastika, for instance, to be on the back of the bus?” That’s a provocative question!

The news station approached the bus company and the school to hear their side of the “story,” but both declined to comment.

Follow Jamie “Lee Curtis” Taete on Twitter.