Cry-Baby of the Week: A Kid Got Arrested For Pretending to Have Sex With a Statue of Jesus

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Pennsylvania State Police

Photos via Google Maps and Facebook

The incident: A 14-year-old simulated oral sex on a statue of Jesus for the sake of a photo.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: He was arrested.

Back in July, an unnamed 14-year-old boy in Everett, PA, posed for several pictures with a statue of Jesus. In one of the photos, which you can see above, he pretended Jesus was giving him a blowjob.

He posted this photo, along with another photo of him standing on the statue with his arms in the air, on his Facebook page.

Somehow, somebody at the district attorney’s office saw the photos on the teen’s Facebook page, and forwarded them to state police.

The state police then launched what they referred to as an “investigation,” into the incident, and decided to move forward with arresting the boy.

He was charged under a 1927 law which makes it a crime to “desecrate a venerated object.” His case will be held in a juvenile court. According to Kron4, the teen could face two years in jail if convicted.

A reporter from the Daily Mail contacted the church where the incident took place, and a spokesperson said they didn’t want the boy arrested. “Our request was for prayer for the young man,” the spokesperson said.

Cry-Baby #2: Steven Rosa

Photos via Google Maps and Click Orlando

The incident: Some people parked their cars on the street outside their houses.

The appropriate response: Nothing, if they’re legally parked there.

The actual response: A man repeatedly egged the cars in a campaign of terror that spanned weeks.

For the last few weeks, residents in Clermont, FL, have been finding eggs smashed on their cars.

One family, the Trawick family, had their cars egged more than six times. So they set up a camera in order to catch the culprit.

On Thursday of last week, their car was egged again. The family reviewed the footage and saw that it showed one of their neighbours, 58-year-old Steven Rosa, throwing the egg from a moving car.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanour criminal mischief.

According to a report on Click Orlando, Steven told police he’d egged the cars because he was upset that people in his neighbourhood were parking on the street.

The Trawick family claim that Steven’s egging spree caused about $2,000 of damage to their cars.

