Cry-Baby of the Week: A Woman Tried to Trick a Guy Into Raping Someone She Didn’t Like

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: David William Latham

The incident: A dog was barking.

The appropriate response: Speaking to the owner, then speaking to the police if they don’t do anything about it.

The actual response: A man allegedly shot and killed a dog (which turned out to be the wrong dog.)

Late last week, there was a dog barking on a suburban street in Bellingham, Washington. This allegedly did not sit well with 55-year-old banker David William Latham.

According to a report on Seattle’s KIROTV, David walked over to the house of his neighbor, Loyce Andrews, took out a rifle, and shot her 13-month-old corgi Molly.

“He just came up to the fence and shot her in the chest,” Loyce told the station.

“I held her the whole time she was dying,” she said. “She was screaming and panting.”

As David walked back to his house, he reportedly stopped to point his rifle at Loyce’s husband, Cary Chunyk.

David was arrested at his home later that evening. He was charged with a variety of things, including felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor charge of illegal carrying, drawing, or exhibiting of a weapon.

According to police, David admitted to shooting the dog, saying that he did it because he was upset that dogs in the neighborhood wouldn’t stop barking.

He was released on a $20,000 bond, and is due to appear back in court in October.

According to a report in the Bellingham Herald, the barking continued after the corgi had been shot. “He said to the cops, ‘Oh my god, I shot the wrong dog.’ As if there’s a right dog,” Loyce told the paper.

Cry-Baby #2: Kathy Rowe

The incident: A woman lost out on her dream home.

The appropriate response: Finding another home.

The actual response: She tried to trick people into raping the people who outbid her.

Back in 2011, 52-year-old Kathy Rowe was hoping to buy a home in San Diego, California, but lost out to an unnamed couple.

As Kathy has a disabled daughter and this is one of the few single-storey houses in the area, she was not too happy about losing out on the home. So she allegedly decided to launch a campaign of harassment against the new owners.

Kathy’s campaign of terror started small, doing things like signing the couple up for junk mail, sending religious groups to their home, and listing their house as being for sale.

She then started to get creative, posting online announcements for a New Year’s Eve party and a free Mexican fireworks giveaway. She also sent Valentine’s Day cards from the husband to local married women.

But, several months ago, Kathy escalated her efforts even further. According to a report on NBC San Diego, Kathy posted an ad on Craigslist posing as the new homeowners. The ad was titled “Carmel Valley Freak Show” which sought men to come to the house for sex during the day while the husband was at work.

One man responded to the ad via email, and Kathy, posing as the female homeowner, told him to “just show up at the door and force [your] way in the door and on me, totally taking me while I say no.” She also told the man that she loved anal sex and threesomes.

Another man who responded to the listing actually turned up at the home. Luckily, the husband answered the door when he did.

After this incident, Kathy was arrested and charged with soliciting forcible rape and forcible sodomy, as well as several lesser crimes.

Speaking to ABC10 News, Brendan McHugh, the prosecutor in Kathy’s case, said, “Her intention was that this victim be raped.”

In court documents, Kathy claimed that she didn’t want anyone to be raped, but was actually just playing “childish pranks.” That suggests she doesn’t know what the words “childish” or “pranks” means.

“It clearly was not intended to be a situation of harm,” said Brad Patton, her attorney. That suggests he doesn’t know what the word “clearly” means.

Kathy is currently free on $50,000 bail. She will appear in court again in October. If convicted, she faces nine years in jail.

She had previously been named a Mother of the Year in 2007 for taking care of her disabled daughter. No word yet on if she’s nominated for 2014.

