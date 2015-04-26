Cry-Baby of the Week: A Cancer Survivor Was Expelled from School for Too Many Absences

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: St. Joseph Middle School

Rose McGrath, screencaps via WWMT and Google Maps

The incident: A girl missed a lot of school days because she had leukemia.

The appropriate response: Whatever you can do to help.

The actual response: She was expelled.

Twelve-year-old Rose McGrath was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012. Her illness has been in remission since December of last year, but she continues to miss days of school. “Even though she’s now done with her treatment you still have a very long recovery process because you’ve basically just put two and a half years of poison into your body,” Rose’s mother Barbara McGrath, told WWMT.

Unsurprisingly, this has caused Rose to miss a lot of school. So far this year, she has attended only 32 full days, yet was still passing her core classes, according to her family.

Last week, Rose’s middle school, St. Joseph’s in Battle Creek, Michigan, sent her family a letter explaining that, due to Rose’s poor attendance and academic performance, she was being “dismissed” from the school.

“These were extraordinary circumstances, but so many accommodations were made we felt eventually it became a point where we really had to help Rose, by being able to make sure that she was getting the assistance that she needed and to learn,” Father John Fleckenstein told WWMT on behalf of the school.

“It’s not really fair, because I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Rose.



“It’s not like she’s out at the mall having fun, she’s in her bed, sick with nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain,” her mother told the station. “She’s sick. she’d be at school if she could.”

Rose told WWMT that the school was the only thing that made her feel normal. “When I’m at home, I’m sick, I don’t feel well, no one else does that. But when I’m at school I’m like everyone else,” she said.

Cry-Baby #2: An unnamed plane passenger in Chicago

Lenny Mordarski, screencaps via ABC7 and Google Maps

The incident: A man was snoring on a plane.

The appropriate response: Waking him up by shaking his arm.

The actual response: A woman stabbed him with a pen.

Last week, Lenny Mordarski was sitting on a plane on the runway of Chicago’s Midway Airport. The plane was bound for Manchester, New Hampshire.

While waiting, Lenny fell asleep and began to snore. “Chucklehead over here fell asleep on the runway,” Lenny’s friend, Michael Sutton, explained to ABC7. “And I guess his arm kind of brushed over to her.”

Lenny was awoken when the woman in the seat next to him started sticking a pen into his arm. It’s not entirely clear from the news reports how much force was used (the motion is alternately referred to as ” stabbing,” “poking,” and “jabbing,”) but, according to a report on Fox News, the pen left ink marks on Lenny’s arm as well as bruises.

“Imagine being asleep and then being stung by bees,” said Lenny, to describe the pain.

The woman, who Lenny said was silent and smirking, was removed from the plane by staff. The incident caused the plane to take off a couple of hours late.

Lenny declined to press charges against the woman, who was put on a later flight by the airline.

