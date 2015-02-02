Cry-Baby of the Week: A Man Shot a Teenager for Throwing Snowballs at His Car

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Jerquan Dickson

Screencaps via Fox 43

The incident: Some kids threw snowballs at a guy’s car.

The appropriate response: Yelling something at them as you drive away.

The actual response: He shot one of them several times.

This past weekend, 22-year-old Jerquan Dickson (pictured above) was driving in York, Pennsylvania.

As he passed a group of teenage boys, one of them allegedly threw a snowball at his car.

According to police, Jerquan got out of his car, chased the teens into an alleyway, and opened fire. He fired six shots before fleeing. Several of these shots hit 15-year-old Johnel Barton in the arms and legs.

Jerquan was found by police at his home. He admitted to shooting at the boy, but claims he had been attempting to fire “warning shots” into the snow. He was charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The kid who got shot was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Fox 43 reports.

Cry-Baby #2: Hershey’s

Photos via Flickr user Bodo and Google Maps

The incident: A British imports company sold imported British chocolate.

The appropriate response: Buying and eating it.

The actual response: Hershey’s took legal action against them to stop them from selling a variety of superior-tasting British goods.

Last August, the Hershey Company took legal action against a New Jersey–based imports company called Let’s Buy British. In the suit, Hershey’s claimed that Let’s Buy British were violating US trademark laws by importing various British chocolates.

The main issue for the company was the sale of Dairy Milk products, which Hershey’s has been making their own version of since licensing the rights to the name from Cadbury in the late 80s.

The British candy contains more fat and milk than a typical Hershey’s bar, but less sugar, and the US product is also only 11 percent cocoa, meaning it falls short of the 20 percent cocoa minimum required to qualify as chocolate in the UK.

The UK version of the chocolate is generally considered to taste better than the Hershey’s-made US version.

Hershey’s also took issue with the company importing Toffee Crisps and Yorkie Bars, as they said their packaging and names, respectively, were too similar to US products.

As a result of the legal action, Let’s Buy British agreed to stop importing British-made Cadbury’s products, Toffee Crisps, and Yorkies, as well as several other British candies that have US counterparts (like Kit Kats and Rolos).

Speaking to the Independent, Hershey’s spokesman Jeff Beckman said they intend to continue taking legal action against people they view as violating their copyright. “It’s important for Hershey to protect its trademark rights and to prevent consumers from being confused or misled when they see a product name or product package that is confusingly similar to a Hershey name or trade dress,” he said.

