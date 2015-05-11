Cry-Baby of the Week: A Guy Allegedly Attacked Someone with a Sword in a Road-Rage Incident

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Kia Cameron Paya-Akhavan

Videos by VICE

Screencap via Google Maps.

The incident: A guy got into an argument with someone over his driving.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: One of the men allegedly attacked the other with a sword and attempted to run him over twice.

Last week, 34-year-old Kia Cameron Paya-Akhavan was driving in Austin, in a manner that one onlooker would later tell police was “reckless.”

Concerned by this, a man named Rodney Campbell, who is Kia’s neighbor, took a photo of Kia’s car as he stopped at an intersection. According to a report on KVUE, the local ABC affiliate, the taking of the photo was followed by a “heated exchange” between the two men, which ended with them driving off in opposite directions.

Immediately after this, however, Kia did a U-turn and started to follow the other man’s car. When Rodney stopped and got out of his vehicle, Kia allegedly hit him with a water bottle and punched him in the chest, leading to the two men fighting in the street. The skirmish was reportedly broken up by an onlooker.

His bloodlust not satisfied, Kia allegedly followed Rodney back to his house, where he parked behind him, blocking him in his driveway. He then, Rodney says, produced a sword and tried to cut through the door of his car. Rodney claims he reversed his car into Kia’s in an effort to escape. After this, Kia fled the scene.

But Kia allegedly still didn’t think he’d punished Rodney extensively enough, and reportedly returned a short time later and attempted to run him over twice, before attacking him with a homemade flail he just happened to have lying around. (According to an article in Austin American Statesman, was made from a stick, some rope, and wrench sockets.)

Kia fled the scene, and was later arrested at home. He was charged with aggravated assault with both a deadly weapon and a motor vehicle.

According to police, Kia claims that the epic battle was started when Rodney threw a metal object at his head during the initial stop. He added that following Rodney back to his house was “probably a bad decision.”

Cry-Baby #2: Christopher Romoleroux

Screencap via Google Maps

The incident: A man discovered his wife had been texting a male friend.

The appropriate response: If this is something you’re not OK with, communicate this to your partner.

The actual response: He allegedly shot the male friend in the leg.

Late last month, a man in Pompano Beach, Florida, named Clarence Autley got a Facebook message from a woman named Ludwika Duarte, a former friend whom he had not seen in six years.

According to a report on Sun Sentinel, the two exchanged phone numbers and moved their conversation to text to catch up.

At some point, Ludwika’s husband, 22-year-old Christopher Romoleroux (pictured above), allegedly discovered that the two were conversing.

According to police, Christopher took his wife’s phone and, posing as her, texted Clarence suggesting they meet up. Thinking it was Ludwika asking, Clarence agreed, and sent over his address.

This is when, police say, Christopher drove to Clarence’s house and approached him in his driveway, where he asked him, “Why you trying to get with my woman?” before punching Clarence in the face.

A fight ensued, after which terrifying IRL Sideshow Bob returned to his car, where he reportedly retrieved a small-caliber handgun and shot Clarence in the leg.

Clarence was taken to hospital where he was treated for multiple breaks to his femur.

Christopher was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He wasn’t given the chance to make bail because of separate felony charges he had incurred.

Which of these guys is the bigger cry-baby? Let us know in this poll down here:

Previously: A woman who called the police because she was upset by a painting vs. a woman who allegedly stabbed her hairdresser over a bad haircut.

Winner: The woman with the shitty haircut!!!

Follow Jamie Lee Curtis Taete on Twitter.