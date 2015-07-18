Cry-Baby of the Week: A Woman Allegedly Pulled a Knife on Some Teens Because of Bad Wi-Fi at a Taco Bell

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Amber Henson

Screencap via Google Maps

The incident: A woman tried to use the Wi-Fi at a Taco Bell but it wasn’t working.

The appropriate response: Scream. Cry. Go elsewhere.

The actual response: She allegedly pulled a knife on some people and threatened to stab them.

Forty-eight-year-old Amber Henson (pictured above) was reportedly dining at a Taco Bell in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, earlier this week.

According to an unnamed manager at the Taco Bell, Amber became angry when she attempted to use the Wi-Fi and discovered it wasn’t working.

This anger reportedly intensified when she attempted to get a drink from the restaurant’s soda fountain, but found a group of teens in the way. “The boys were kind of in the way of the drink fountain and she had to squeeze through them to get her drink,” local police chief Nate King said in an interview with Fox 23.

Amber allegedly dumped a cup of water on the teens before being asked to leave the restaurant.

She then reportedly waited for the teens in the parking lot. “When they left, she confronted them when they were at their trucks and pulled a knife out and said, ‘If you want some of me, come on,’” the police chief said.

She was, according to the Tahlequah Daily Press, “about three feet from one of the boys with her knife blade pointed at the boy’s chest.”

She then reportedly fled the scene, and the teens called the tops.

Amber was arrested later that day after police put out a call for information on their Facebook page. She was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on a minor, and looks unreasonably happy about the whole affair in her mug shot.

Cry-Baby #2: Two unnamed community support officers in London

A train at Camden Road Station. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The incident: A man charged his phone on a train.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: He was arrested.

Last week, 45-year-old artist Robin Lee was on a train in London.

London Overground trains have electrical outlets in their carriages. Though the outlets are intended to be used by cleaners, there are no signs on or near them saying their use by the public is prohibited. During his journey, Robin plugged his phone into one to charge it. “I just sat down and plugged my phone in because there were no signs saying not to,” he told the Daily Mail.

Robin says that as the train was pulling into Camden Road Station, he was approached by two community support officers. (This is a thing they have in the UK that’s kind of like a watered-down version of the actual police. They wear police-ish uniforms and patrol the streets, but don’t have the power to arrest people or interview suspects.)

According to Robin, one of the officers told him that he was committing a crime, and would be arrested for it.

“I went to get off at Camden Road and there were four policemen. I don’t know if they were waiting or there anyway,” Robin said. “The community support officer called over to them and said: ‘You need to arrest him, he’s been stealing electricity.’”

Robin says that he was then surrounded by the policemen, who placed him in handcuffs, before loading him into the back of a van to be taken to a nearby police station on a charge of abstracting electricity.

According to the Mail, when he got to the police station, he was “de-arrested” for the charge of electricity abstraction, then arrested again, this time for inappropriate behavior.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the British Transport Police said that Robin was given the inappropriate behavior charge as a result of “becoming aggressive” during his initial arrest for stealing electricity, which Robin denies.

“The whole thing is pathetic and ridiculous. They shouldn’t have plugs on trains and expect you not to use them, or they should cover the plugs or something,” said Robin.

He added: “The electricity on those trains is self-generated. It’s a dynamo. Therefore, it’s completely self-sufficient. It’s not as if I’m nicking it. The whole thing is ludicrous.”



Who here is the bigger cry-baby? Let us know in this poll down here, if you wouldn't mind:

Follow Jamie Lee Curtis Taete on Twitter.