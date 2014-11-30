Cry-Baby of the Week: The Guy from Blink 182 Said Streaming Music Is Like Killing Elephants

​It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world.

Cry-Baby #1: Walter F. Houston

Videos by VICE

Screencaps via Google Maps and Fox 26 News

The incident: A woman asked a church to bury her mother, who had been attending the church for almost her entire life.

The appropriate response: Burying her.

The actual response: The pastor refused to bury her, as she didn’t pay enough money to them toward the end of her life.

Barbara Day’s 93-year-old mother, Olivia Day, died a little over a week ago. According to Barbara, her mother had been a member of Houston’s Fourth Missionary Baptist Church since she was “a little girl”, so she contacted them to try and arrange for her funeral to be held there. Unfortunately, Walter F. Houston, the church’s pastor, denied her request.

The reason Walter gave, according to Barbara, was that her mother had “not paid her dues and she had not attended church in recent years”.

“For the last two years, my mother has been in either a nursing home or she’s been in a hospital”, a tearful Barbara told Fox 26 News. “And the last few months she was in a coma”.

“It was like the last insult in the world”, she went on. “There was nothing else that I could do for my mummy but funeralise her in the church that she loved and worshipped all of her life”.

“They knew she was ill, they don’t care, all they care about is getting money money money money. Even retail stores give people more respect than that”.

Tyrone Jacques, who runs a site called ​pimppreacher.com, said he spoke to the church’s pastor and asked him to reconsider, but was told “absolutely not”. He says the pastor also refused to apologise and asked him, “If the family cared so much, why didn’t they at least send a dollar to the church a week to reserve her membership?”

Olivia Day will instead be buried at a different church nearby.



Cry-Baby #2: Tom DeLonge

Photo via ​Wikimedia Commons

The incident: People streamed music.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: Tom DeLonge from Blink 182 compared the act to killing elephants.

In an interview with ​Faster Louder last week, Tom DeLonge outlined his feelings on music streaming services: “I tell people condoning streaming is like condoning the Chinese that are killing elephants for their tusks and carving ivory statues”.

“It’s cool to put on your shelf but if you really think about what you’re doing, it sucks. Streaming music is doing the same thing to artists. Might not be killing them, but it’s killing the industry”, continued Tom, who once purchased a house worth more than $5 million, despite the death of the music industry.

Tom, whose works include the songs “I Wanna Fuck a Dog in the Ass” and “What’s My Age Again” (as featured on the soundtrack of the Charlie’s Angels remake), then urged people to think about the consequences streaming might have on art: “We’ve got to value our art, you know? It might be cool for you as someone who likes music, but you’re not really thinking about the effect it has”.

Tom did not specify how he felt about the invention of the radio, which has been streaming free music to people for about 100 years.

Which of these folks is the bigger cry-baby?

Let us know in this poll down here, thanks:

Previously: Some people who arrested a guy for making rap music vs. a hotel that fined some people for posting a negative review online

Winner: The rap guys!!!

Follow Jamie Lee Curtis Taete on ​Twitter