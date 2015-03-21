Cry-Baby of the Week: A Guy Allegedly Shot Someone for Bringing Him the Wrong Brand of Beer

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Clarence Sturdivant

Screencap via Google Maps

The incident: A guy brought his friend the wrong brand of beer.

The appropriate response: Saying nothing and drinking it, or going and fetching yourself a new beer, depending on how much you dislike the brand.

The actual response: He allegedly shot the friend.

Last Saturday 64-year-old Clarence Sturdivant was hanging out with his 66-year-old neighbor, Walter Merrick, in the parking lot of their apartment complex in Harvey, Louisiana.

According to police, Clarence asked Walter to get him a beer, which Walter did, going to his apartment and fetching him a can of Busch.

Clarence was reportedly not too happy with this choice of beer, and told Walter that he wanted Budweiser—his preferred brand.

This disagreement turned into an argument, during which, police say, Clarence took out a shotgun and shot his friend before fleeing the scene.

Walter was struck by shotgun pellets in the arm and chest. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police tracked Clarence down a short while after and arrested him. He denied Walter’s version of events, claiming that, though they had argued over beer, he fired in self-defense after having a gun pulled on him first.

According to a report on Nola.com, despite no weapon being found on him, Walter was issued a citation for aggravated assault. There’s no word on whether the men still consider themselves friends.

Cry-Baby #2: An unnamed Ohio woman

Screencaps via Google Maps and ABC 22

The incident: Someone left a note on the windshield of a non-handicapped woman who was parked in a handicapped parking space.

The appropriate response: Not parking in the handicapped parking space if you don’t need to.

The actual response: The owner of the car left a vicious note, calling the amputee a “cry baby one leg.”

Twenty-six-year-old Ashley Brady of Miamisburg, Ohio, lost her right leg after an accident last year. She’s learned to walk again with the use of a prosthetic, but she has trouble walking across the parking lot of her apartment complex due to snow and ice. “I fell multiple times all of which my neighbors have seen,” she told ABC 22.

Because of this, Ashley’s landlord created a handicapped parking space near the complex’s entrance for her exclusive use.

“I finally get my handicapped parking spot last Thursday,” Ashley said, “and then I come home on Saturday and they’re parking in my parking spot.”

After checking the car that was in her spot and seeing that it didn’t have a handicapped tags, Ashley left a note for the owner. “I was stern and confident in what I was saying and just letting her know she doesn’t know what its like to walk around without your own leg,” said Ashley.

The next day, Ashley found a note on her car. It read:

Hey Handicap!, 1st never place your hands on my car again! 2nd honey you aint the only one with ‘struggles’ you want pity go to a one leg support group! You messed with the wrong one! I don’t care what your note said shove it, but you touch my car again I will file a report, I am not playing! I let the office know the cry baby one leg touches my property I will cause trouble so go cry your struggles to someone who cares cause Im walking away with both mine!!!!!! -Bitch-

After finding the note, Ashley filed a report with the local police, and informed the manager of the apartment complex. “My brain just couldn’t even process the level of mean that it was,” she said.

The apartment complex says they have not yet decided what action to take against the tenant who left the note.

