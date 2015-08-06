CyHi the Prynce Targets Kanye West and the Rest of G.O.O.D. Music in “Elephant In The Room”

We’re not sure what’s in the water as of late, but there seem to be a lot of disgruntled people in the rap industry. The most recent beef participant is CyHi the Prynce, who is apparently beefing with his boss Kanye West if his new track “Elephant in the Room” is to be believed. Taking aim at Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. family, CyHi waxes about wanting a new million dollar deal and publishing rights before detailing how he plans on getting it: “Everybody’s getting kidnapped / Take you back to your crib while your kids nap / And if your wife walk in start screaming in my ear / then the bitch is getting bitch slapped.”





Calling out fellow label-mates Teyana Taylor and Pusha T—both of whom dropped albums before him—CyHi raps “Okay my n***a Pusha’s shit slapped/ oh nah I’m lying man the shits crap / but Teyana got a fat ass / but she won’t let nobody in the clique tap” (really, CyHi?) over a sample of Cage the Elephant’s “Shake Me Down.” If the past few weeks have shown us anything, it’s that no matter how big you get as an artist, you need to give your ghostwriters some love too.

