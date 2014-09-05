Ride a Wave Out to the New Cymbals Eat Guitars Video for “Laramie”

Hot on the heels of the release of their great new LP Lose, comes the new video for “Laramie” by Cymbals Eat Guitars. The swelling ocean, rain against the windshield, and moving silhouettes form the basis of the video for the track, which swings back and forth like a cradle, a falsetto lulling you into a shoegaze-induced trance. Great track, and one you should hear in the flesh at their upcoming tour with the legendary Bob Mould (who we recently interviewed).

You can get “Lose” on iTunes or Amazon.