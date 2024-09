HeavyTrackerz are the production trio responsible for “German Whip”, plus single “One Too Many” by Meridian Dan, and “Not That Deep” from Stormzy. Basically if it involves grime production, they’re really great at it.

Now they’re back with “Trackerz”, a spin-off track from P Money’s single “Originators”, which features D Double, Footsie, P Money, Stormzy, Big Narstie, Flirta D, Young Teflon and Desparado. Fuck me, that’s a pretty good line-up.



Check it out, exclusively on Noisey.